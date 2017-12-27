Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

David Kim: 2017 Year in Review

By David Kim | December 27, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

2017 has been an action-packed and eventful year for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Here are some of the highlights of the year:

Smooth conversion to a new lockbox system — SentriLock — which offers more security, options and benefits to both Realtors and home-sellers.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors building was equipped with solar power, saving on energy costs.

Our events committee raised a record-breaking $75,000 for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table at our annual Golf Tournament.

We received the Santa Barbara Beautiful Jacaranda Award for Outstanding Community Service.

Filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Barbara, challenging the constitutionality of warrantless searches by zoning inspectors pursuant to the city's Zoning Information Report Ordinance.

We have been and continue to stay heavily involved in many local issues, such as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), Average Unit Size Density Program (AUD), Short Term Rentals (STR), rent control, and tax reform.

Formed an Affiliate Task Force to evaluate and enhance the services and opportunities we provide for our valued affiliates.

It has been an honor and a pleasure serving as president of SBAOR. I have learned a tremendous amount about leading and serving in this capacity, and I am humbled by the experience.

I can say with absolute certainty that SBAOR will be in good hands with our incoming 2018 president, Andy Alexander, and I look forward to serving under his leadership.

I wish everyone a Happy New Year!

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

