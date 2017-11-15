Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Association of Realtors Raises Funds to Help Norcal Fire Victims

By David Kim | November 15, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) has taken the initiative to help aid the relief effort in the aftermath of the devastating Northern California fires.

The SBAOR Board of Directors has authorized the matching of funds up to a total of $5,000. The SBAOR membership has raised $3,000 thus far, bringing the total close to the $10,000 relief goal.

The funds go directly to the California Association of Realtors Disaster Relief Fund to help members in need buy clothes, food and other necessities before insurance or other forms of relief money becomes available.

The program allocates funds to members in need within only three days of turning in the application.

C.A.R. established the C.A.R. Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating 2003 California wildfires.

Grants provided by the fund were used to help members of the Realtor family — Realtors, their staff, and association members and their staff — who incurred substantial losses due to the wildfires.

Today, C.A.R. continues to reach out to those affected by natural and other disasters by distributing grants of $1,000-$10,000 from the fund.

Realtors throughout the state have a long-standing tradition of community involvement, making a difference in the neighborhoods in which they serve. Realtors volunteer their time and effort in numerous charities and worthy causes each year.

In Santa Barbara, we know all too well the devastation caused by wildfires. We would hope others would do the same for us when we are in a time of need.    

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 