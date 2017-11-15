David Kim: Association of Realtors Raises Funds to Help Norcal Fire Victims

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) has taken the initiative to help aid the relief effort in the aftermath of the devastating Northern California fires.

The SBAOR Board of Directors has authorized the matching of funds up to a total of $5,000. The SBAOR membership has raised $3,000 thus far, bringing the total close to the $10,000 relief goal.

The funds go directly to the California Association of Realtors Disaster Relief Fund to help members in need buy clothes, food and other necessities before insurance or other forms of relief money becomes available.

The program allocates funds to members in need within only three days of turning in the application.

C.A.R. established the C.A.R. Disaster Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating 2003 California wildfires.

Grants provided by the fund were used to help members of the Realtor family — Realtors, their staff, and association members and their staff — who incurred substantial losses due to the wildfires.

Today, C.A.R. continues to reach out to those affected by natural and other disasters by distributing grants of $1,000-$10,000 from the fund.

Realtors throughout the state have a long-standing tradition of community involvement, making a difference in the neighborhoods in which they serve. Realtors volunteer their time and effort in numerous charities and worthy causes each year.

In Santa Barbara, we know all too well the devastation caused by wildfires. We would hope others would do the same for us when we are in a time of need.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.