Business

David Kim: Breakfast & Bubbly for Unity Shoppe

By David Kim | December 6, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) is hosting Breakfast & Bubbly, an event that benefits the Unity Shoppe through a silent and live auction.

Unity Shoppe operates a year-round “free” grocery and clothing store so people can shop with dignity for their basic needs.

More than 1,700 volunteers help a small staff of 15. More than $2 million in merchandise is distributed annually.

By supplementing these basic necessities, people have the ability to pay their rent and utilities. Then, they are able to move their lives forward.

The Unity Shoppe also teaches volunteers office and computer skills, merchandising, inventory control and customer relations as we prepare people for future job opportunities.

The SBAOR has a long history working with Unity Shoppe and other nonprofit organizations in an effort to give back to the Santa Barbara community.

Shop online from Dec. 4-13 at www.biddingforgood.com/sbaor for a number of unique items available only online.

Join the SBAOR, 8-10 a.m. Dec. 14 for catered breakfast and mimosas, plus a live auction at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Thank you to our generous sponsors Diana Macfarlane, Caliber Premier Lending, Fidelity National Title Groups, Austin Lampson, On Q Financial, Radius Group, O’ Connor Pest Control, American Rivera Bank, The Shop Café, Guy Rivera, Guarantee Mortgage, and the Santa Barbara Independent for making this special event possible.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

