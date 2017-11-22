Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

David Kim: Carpinteria Suspends Inspection on Sale Report

By David Kim | November 22, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

The city of Carpinteria has suspended its Inspection on Sale Report (ISR) and the Single Family Rental Housing Inspection Program.

ISR’s originally were implemented to provide a disclosure to sellers and potential buyers of residential properties regarding zoning and permitting of the property based on a records search and physical inspection of the property.

The report provided the opportunity to resolve issues which may be present on the property.

The ISR cost to the seller of a home ranges from $245 (one-three units) to $400-plus (four-plus units).

Carpinteria Municipal Code 15.18.030 requires the ISR report be provided to the buyer no less than five days prior to the transfer of the property. Proof of receipt of the report must be submitted to the city prior to the transfer of the property.

This generally requires an application for an ISR be made at least two to three weeks prior to the expected closing date. The inspection will be completed within 10 days of receipt of the application.

The report provides opportunity to resolve issues which may be present on the property. ISRs are valid for six months from the date of application.

The ISR does not serve as a home inspection and is not intended to substitute for a typical contractor home inspection associated with a residential sale.

Although the city building inspector may observe or note building code deficiencies, the process does not include a comprehensive building and home inspection.

Home buyers always are encouraged to obtain their own physical home inspection as part of their due diligence process.

Carpinteria has concluded its ordinances need to be re-evaluated to ensure the laws are fair, of value, and pertinent to the present times.

The Carpinteria Short Term Rental Ordinance has not been suspended and is still in effect as of July 1, 2017.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® applauds the city of Carpinteria for evaluating these existing ordinances.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

