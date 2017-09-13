David Kim: Coastal Housing Partnership Home Buying Fair Sept. 19

The year 2017 marks the 30-year anniversary of the Coastal Housing Partnership (CHP). As part of the of the anniversary celebration, the CHP will host a Home Buying Fair from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Deckers Rotunda in Goleta.

The Home Buying Fair offers potential buyers a unique one-stop shopping opportunity. Whether you are a first-time home buyer, a move-up buyer, getting back into the market, or just thinking about buying a home, this fair can benefit you.

The theme this year is Your Path to Homeownership, and will feature several informational seminars hosted by local real estate agents, lenders, credit and financial advisors, residential builders and more.

The goal is to help home buyers become more comfortable with the home buying process and today's real estate market.

The fair provides a venue where one may obtain information and resources to help save money while making informed decisions and meeting with many local professionals who assist during the home buying process.

Coastal Housing Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community by assisting local employees with their home buying needs.

When the area’s cost of housing is out of reach of the local workforce, the challenge of attracting and retaining a quality workforce intensifies.



Since 1987, the Coastal Housing Partnership has partnered with South Coast employers to help them address the recruitment and retention challenges associated with the high cost of housing in the area.

The Coastal Housing Partnership also has negotiated with a number of real estate professionals, including real estate agents, lenders, home inspection firms and residential developers to reduce the cost of their services — and help you save on closing costs.

The Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.