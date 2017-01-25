Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Despite Recent Rains, Challenges of Water Conservation Remain

By David Kim | January 25, 2017 | 3:58 p.m.

It’s easy to forget that with all the new rain, California has been in a drought for the last five years.

Although we have experienced some relief we must not forget the challenge of conservation which lays ahead.

As a reminder, beginning January 2017, California Civil Code 1101.4 requires that all homes built on or before Jan. 1, 1994, must be equipped with water-conserving plumbing fixtures (toilets not more than 1.6 gallons per flush, showers not more than 2.5 GPM, and interior faucets not more than 2.2 GPM). 

The bill would require, that a seller or transferor of single-family residential real property, multifamily residential real property, or commercial real property disclose to a purchaser or transferee, in writing, specified requirements for replacing plumbing fixtures, and whether the real property includes non-compliant plumbing.

The bill also requires a seller of certain residential real property to make a specified disclosure in this regard.

Locally, on Dec. 6, the Santa Barbara City Council adopted a regulation banning lawn watering with limited exceptions as we go into the sixth year of drought.

This regulation will take effect Jan. 1, 2017, and is intended to increase conservation given projected water shortages that are to occur during peak demand months in summer 2017.
 
During summer months, there is a higher water demand due to landscape irrigation, and the city anticipates that with current limited water supplies, it will be unable to meet water demands during these highest water use periods.

In the last year, customers have reduced water use by 35 percent, and with the lawn watering ban, customers can extend that achievement to 40 percent, which will be enough to overcome projected peak water shortages.
 
Beginning the lawn watering ban in January allows the city to begin saving additional water now, while also educating customers about the regulation and providing information about landscape care before the heat of spring and summer.
 
Council's action is specific to turf grass watering, also referred to as lawn watering, which has limited exceptions. The focus on lawns allows for critical water savings, and prioritizes outdoor water use to preserve high-value landscaping such as trees and shrubs.

David M. Kim is a licensed Realtor with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 