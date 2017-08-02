David Kim: Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Federal Reserve said last Wednesday that it will hold off on making any increases to its short-term interest rate, after a two-day meeting in Washington, D.C.

The decision was voted upon by the Federal Open Market Committee to keep the federal funds rate at its current range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent.

“In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1 to 1 1/4 percent,” the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation,” according to the statement.

Fed officials indicated that economic activity has been rising while the unemployment rate has declined since the beginning of the year, thus prompting the notion that a third hike could happen sometime before the year closes.

The Fed already has raised its rate twice this year in March and June.

The Fed will continue to use its short-term rate as its main tool for controlling inflation or stimulating the economy.

Mortgage rates remain at historically low levels.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.