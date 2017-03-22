Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: First-Time Homebuyer? How Does 6 Months of Paid HOA Dues Sound?

By David Kim | March 22, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.

In November 2002, the California Association of Realtors unveiled the Housing Affordability Fund, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to addressing California’s growing housing affordability crisis.

In the midst of skyrocketing housing costs, Realtors were bearing witness to more working families getting pushed away from the American dream of homeownership. The Housing Affordability Fund was established to provide more options for first-time homebuyers’ entry into homeownership.

The C.A.R. Housing Affordability Fund’s Homeowners Association Grant Program will provide qualified first-time California homebuyers up to six months of HOA dues, not to exceed $2,500. C.A.R.’s Housing Affordability Fund has allocated $1 million toward this program.

To qualify for HAF, homebuyers must use a California Realtor in the transaction, and the Realtors must apply on behalf of their client. The homebuyer must be a first-time buyer and purchase a primary single-family dwelling (condo) in California with the intent to occupy the property as your primary residence for two years.

Since HAF is for HOA dues/fees, you need to purchase a condo or property with applicable HOA dues/fees and must have used financing for the purchase. The purchase price of the property must not exceed 150 percent of the mortgage limit set by the FHA for one-family units in the county in which the property is located.

To apply, Realtors must complete a program application and certification form on behalf of their client. The program application and certification form, along with closing disclosure must be send to HAF, to the email address listed on the application, no later than 30 days after closing escrow.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

