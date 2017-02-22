David Kim: Highlights from the SBAOR Economic Review and Forecast



The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Economic Review and Forecast took place last week at the Fess Parker in Santa Barbara.

The event focused on the current economy, local market statistics and an update of the residential income property market.

Speaker Mrs. Leslie Appleton-Young, the chief economist of the California Association of Realtors, explained the tax reforms that will put more money into the hands of buyers.

The number of tax brackets will drop from 7 to 3 (12 percent, 25 percent and 33 percent). The corporate tax rate will also most likely drop from 35 percent to 15 percent.

Leslie added that California is outperforming the rest of the country, with low unemployment and strong job growth. Affordability continues to be a problem in areas like Santa Barbara.

Leslie and C.A.R. did a survey of millennial buyers, and 81 percent said they would be interested in buying a home with a low down payment option, but did not know about FHA financing. Call your lender for more information on FHA financing.

In the local market statistics presentation, speaker Kalia Rork of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service explained how median sales price has fared in South Santa Barbara County from 2012 to 2016.

For single family residences, prices have increased 44.6 percent in that time period; condos increased 50.8 percent; manufactured homes increased 50.4 percent.

Kalia also pointed out the segmented market based on price. For all residences between $500,000 and $1 million, it is still very much a seller's market, with high demand and limited inventory.

The market between $1.3 million and $3 million is a more balanced market, while the market over $3 million is very much a buyer's market with lots of available inventory.

Steve Golis of Radius Group touched on the current state of the residential income market and where it is projected to go. Apartment rents are projected to increase by 4.6 percent nationally.

In October 2016, the average studio rented for $1,208, average. 1-bedroom $1,530 and average 2bedroom $2,334 in Santa Barbara.

The vacancy rate in Santa Barbara is incredibly low at 1.38 percent, giving residential income properties essentially no vacancies year round. Steve said that apartment buildings and income properties in Isla Vista are a hot commodity these days.

Most all of the statistics signify a growing economy. Although there will be some uncertainty that comes whenever policy changes are taking place, the speakers seemed optimistic of a bright future to come.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.