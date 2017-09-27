Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

David Kim: How Does Equifax Breach Affect Homebuyers?

By David Kim | September 27, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Equifax Inc. the consumer credit reporting agency has become the most recent victim of cyber-attacks, affecting 143 million American consumers.

Equifax is one of the nation’s three major credit reporting agencies. The agency released details stating the breach had occurred from May through July. The cyber-attack exposed personal information like Social Security numbers, birth dates, names, addresses and driver license numbers.

It’s been reported that credit card numbers for some 209,000 people had also been stolen in the breach.

For homebuyers, the impact of the attack has the potential to be devastating. When someone has stolen your identity, they have the means to try to buy a home under your name, max out your stolen credit cards, and/or use your Social Security number to open new cards and accumulate debt.

Loan officers look very closely at an individual’s debt-to-income ratio in the process of determining whether or not someone qualifies for a loan.

Thus, if someone were to use your information to buy items under your name, chances of qualifying for a loan or refinancing an existing mortgage becomes more difficult.

To protect yourself, check with Equifax to verify whether you have been affected by the breach.

If this has directly affected you, mortgage and credit experts suggest you freeze your accounts. Freezing your accounts allows you to use your credit cards, but no one will be able to check credit scores and personal information without your consent.

Keep in mind, there is a downside for freezes when it comes to the mortgage application process. A freeze on your accounts can potentially delay the process for obtaining a home loan or refinance, since a lender will not be able to pull your credit.

Be sure to consult with your credit reporting company and mortgage broker to make the best decision for your protection.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

