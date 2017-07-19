Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Kick-Off Fiesta with Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

By David Kim | July 19, 2017

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will host an annual Fiesta Kick-off Party to start off the week of festivities in Santa Barbara.

Old Spanish Days, began in 1924 and has been a summer event in Santa Barbara for 93 years. Santa Barbara was originally built by the Spanish, Mexican and North American pioneers who first settled in this small costal town.

Santa Barbarans find it of great importance to preserve the traditions on which the city was built. Music, dancing and delicious food are just a taste of what you can expect to witness during this exciting summer event.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors invites the community to come out to its kick-off party. We will have delicious Mexican food from EL Zarape, churros, margaritas, beer and wine, and live music from Mariachis & Spencer the Gardner.

The junior and senior spirit of Fiesta will be performing a dance for our guests as well.

The Fiesta Kick-Off Party begins at 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, 1415 Chapala St.

Tickets are on presale for $15 if purchased before July 28, and $20 at the door. Tickets include first drink and food.

Come to the SBAOR, 1415 Chapala St., to buy tickets. If you have any questions, call 963-3787.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

