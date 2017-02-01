Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: New Lockbox Offers More Features and Enhanced Security

By David Kim | February 1, 2017

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has moved forward with a lockbox change that will enhance the security of property owners in the county.

The new system is provided through SentriLock, which replaces the outgoing system Supra.

There are a handful of reasons why the new system will benefit the agents and property owner’s safety.

SentriLock tracks all activity for the property, where other lockboxes do not. The new box is accessed through the use of an assigned key card, a code given specifically for one broker to gain access or a secure mobile application.

SentriLock allows the Realtor to issue time-sensitive, one-day codes so appraisers, inspectors, etc. can enter the property.

There will be a record kept for the time of entry, an online report and collection of data. Identity of the person accessing the lockbox is recorded for every visit.

And the best part — no more need for multiple boxes!

Additionally, there is a "Do Not Disturb" feature to allow sellers to restrict access for a 90-minute period while they need use of the property.

The access codes are issued through a very secure process that requires the Realtor to request the code through the listing broker’s office or through their showing service.

A survey of homeowners nationwide found a great majority of sellers rank security as an extremely important feature of electronic lockboxes.

That is why, working with a Realtor affords homebuyers and sellers the security that they are working with a licensed professional who follows ethical and professional standards.

N.A.R. members adhere to a strict code of ethics. It is this code of ethics that sets our members apart from non-Realtor licensees.

The term Realtor has come to connote competency, fairness, and high integrity resulting from adherence to a high ideal of moral conduct in business relations.

The new SentriLock lockbox is just one of many advantages to working with a Realtor.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

