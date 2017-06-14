David Kim: PACE Programs Can Be Risky Business

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs were created in 2008 to finance energy-efficient upgrades to homes and businesses through property tax assessments.

While PACE is great in theory, and probably has good intentions, in reality this program puts homeowners at serious risk.

The way PACE is structured, the PACE financing is repaid through an assessment added to the property tax bill.

The way this happens is a city must agree to participate in a PACE Joint Powers Authority (JPA) before the program can be made available to city residents.

While city council members often are told that by agreeing to participate in a PACE JPA they are simply making it possible for city residents to take advantage of this financing option, in truth a city is allowing the use of its tax-levying authority, but cannot exercise any oversight.

Since PACE loans are attached to the property, not the property owner, these loans can make it impossible for an owner to refinance, obtain a second mortgage, or sell their house.

Most property owners don’t know about these serious risks because PACE financing is marketed by contractors who have no financial expertise.

Borrowers are approved strictly on the equity in their home, not their ability to repay.

In addition, borrowers are charged unjustifiably high interest rates, origination fees and prepayment fees, even though this financing is secured by a super-priority tax lien because it is on the property tax bill.

The Santa Barbara City Council will be evaluating PACE on June 20 and deciding whether this type of financing would be beneficial to city homeowners.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) encourages homeowners to use home energy-efficiency programs, such as the emPower Central Coast program, but SBAOR can't support a program that promotes predatory-like lending practices.

PACE financing should be subject to the same oversight and regulations as other financing alternatives, and borrowers should be protected from these serious risks.

In addition to asking the Santa Barbara City Council to not implement PACE, we also encourage Rep. Salud Carbabjal to co-sponsor and support H.R. 1958, Protecting Americans from Credit Entanglements Act of 2017.

This bipartisan bill would make PACE financing subject to the federal Truth in Lending Act. In other words, this would put PACE financing programs under the same scrutiny and oversight as mortgages.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.