David Kim: Proposed Tax Overhaul Unfairly Hurts Homebuyers

By David Kim | November 8, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

The House Republicans released a draft of their tax bill last week, and the implications on the housing market are larger than expected. The National Association of Realtors believes the bill represents a tax increase on middle-class homeowners.

Under the current tax law, homeowners are allowed a deduction for mortgage interest paid.

The deduction is generally allowed for interest paid on mortgage debt of up to $1 million, and is available for interest on mortgages for a principal residence and one additional residence.

The $1 million limitation represents the combined allowable debt on two residences. Mortgage interest on up to $100,000 of debt on home-equity loans or lines of credit also qualifies for the deduction.

The legislation released this week doubles the standard deduction, while repealing all itemized deductions, except for mortgage interest and charitable contributions.

Among the many provisions in the Tax Cut and Job Act that will impact real estate:

» Lowers the mortgage interest deduction cap from $1 million to $500,000
» Eliminates the mortgage interest deduction on second homes
» Homeowners would longer be able to deduct the interest on home equity loans
» Eliminates state and local income tax deductions
» Caps property tax deductions at $10,000
» Extends the qualification period for exclusion of capital gains tax on the sale of a primary home from two out of the last five years to five out of the last eight years

These changes would remove much of the incentive for homeownership and unfairly hurt homebuyers. California’s homeownership rate is already among the lowest in the nation, and we can’t afford for it to go lower.

Capping the mortgage interest deduction essentially nullifies the incentive for homeownership, thereby removing the incentive for people to buy homes.

We all know homeownership has and continues to be the best way for families to build wealth and move up the socioeconomic ladder.

Congress has incentivized homeownership through the tax code for more than 100 years. They should not change things now.

"This legislation closely tracks with the House Republican Blueprint for tax reform, which threatens home values and takes money straight from the pockets of homeowners," said NAR President William Brown.

"Realtors believe in the promise of lower tax rates, but this bill is nowhere near as good a deal as the one middle-class homeowners get under current law," Brown said.

"Tax hikes and falling home prices are a one-two punch that homeowners simply can't afford," he said.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

