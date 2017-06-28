David Kim: Realtors Group Raises $75,000 for Athletic Round Table

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors' 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament achieved a fundraising goal of $75,000 to benefit the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. The amount exceeds last year’s total of $57,000 donated to Sarah House.

The golf tournament provided a great opportunity to channel the resources and community reach of the SBAOR.

“It’s amazing that our events committee continues to push the fundraising goal further each year and are consistently able to achieve our goals,” said David Kim, president of SBAOR.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table provides a public forum for area athletic coaches and athletes; grants financial support to organizations, teams and individuals to further their participation in sports; and publicly honors athletic performance, scholastic achievement, and exemplary ethical behavior.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table recognizes and supports athletic participation as an important means of fostering discipline, teamwork, self-respect, personal responsibility and camaraderie.



The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has a rich history of fundraising dating as far back as 1917. This form of fundraising has always been a contributing factor to the success of the association and the surrounding community.

The SBAOR continues to partner with local organizations to help preserve the integral role they play in our community.

The SBAOR wants to especially thank Drew Wakefield chair of the events committee; Sarah Sinclair, co-chair; and Kasey Gilles of the SBAOR.

Thanks also to the entire events committee for their work that made the tournament possible: Stan Tabler, Marisa Holly, Martha McNair, Peter Lyman, Bob Walsmith Jr., Maria Jimenez, Rick Wilson, Terre Lapman, Guy Rivera, Todd Hull and Steve Boelter.

Thanks to all the participants in the golf tournament, and our sponsors:

HomeBridge Financial (Eagle Sponsor), Caliber Home Loans (Golf Cart Sponsor), Kinecta Federal Credit Union (Bar Sponsor), Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation (Lunch Box Sponsor), TKG Financial (Golf Glove Sponsor).

American Pacific Mortgage (Golf Ball Sponsor), American Riviera Bank (Margarita Hole Sponsor), Fidelity National Title (John Daly Hole Sponsor), SBCC Foundation (Entertainment Sponsor), West Corp (Score Board Sponsor).

Trinity Property Management (Dessert Sponsor), Santa Barbara Independent (Award Sponsor), Toyota of Santa Barbara (Hole in car sponsor), Ramada Santa Barbara (Hole in One Sponsor), Village Properties, Santa Barbara Brokers.

Guarantee Mortgage, Movegreen, WFG National Title Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, First American Title, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sotheby's International Realty, Provident Bank Mortgage, Community West Bank, Compass.

Chase Bank, New American Funding, Brashears Insurance, SBART, Lee & Associates, Terrie Whipple, Marborg Industries, SB Airbus/Investec, Coldwell Banker, HomeServices Lending, Mortgage Capital Partners, North Star Management Co. (Par Sponsors) and all of our members who make this achievement possible.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.