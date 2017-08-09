David Kim: Realtors Group to Receive Community Service Award

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Jacaranda Award for Outstanding Community Service.

The award comes on behalf of the Board of Directors of Santa Barbara Beautiful. This special award will be presented during the 2017 Awards Ceremony at the Music Academy of the West on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The SBAOR has worked in conjunction with local nonprofits and programs including:

Habitat for Humanity, Unity Shoppe, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Computers for Families, Housing Affordability Fund, Housing Summit, National Association of Realtors Relief Fund (for Hurricane Katrina victims) and Santa Barbara Sheriffs.

The most recent philanthropy effort (2017 golf tournament) raised $75,000 to benefit the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The Association of Realtors has a rich history of fundraising work dating as far back as 1917. This form of fundraising has always been a contributing factor to the success of the association and the surrounding community.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors continues to partner with local organizations to help preserve the vital role they play in our community.

The SBAOR is honored to be receiving such a special award and looks forward to making a positive impact in the Santa Barbara community for years to come.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.