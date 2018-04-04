Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

David Kim: Realtors Relief Foundation Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims

By David Kim | September 6, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Hurricane Harvey has become one of the most catastrophic storms to hit United States soil. The storm has produced more water than any other storm in U.S. history with rainfall totals reaching as high as 52 inches.

Harvey has the potential to break another record of being the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history with an estimated price tag of $160 billion, according to a preliminary estimate from private weather firm AccuWeather.

The Realtors communities’ hearts go out to the tens of thousands of families who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

When disaster strikes, Realtors step up, whether to deliver food, water or other vital assistance, or to donate money to those in need. That’s where the Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF) comes in.

The Realtors Relief Foundation was established to provide to needy victims of disasters (including, but not limited to, affected relief and rescue workers), and their families, assistance with housing-related needs arising out of such disasters.

Since its inception in 2001, the RRF has raised more than $25 million to provide mortgage and rental assistance to victims of more than 50 disasters, including wildfires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes.

RRF is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, with administrative costs covered by the National Association of Realtors. That means 100 percent of all donations go directly to victims of disaster.

To make a donation, visit https://www.nar.realtor/programs/realtors-relief-foundation/donate.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

