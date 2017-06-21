Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosts Economic & Real Estate Update

By David Kim | June 21, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors hosts a Breakfast at the Beach the second Thursday of every month.

This breakfast is a great opportunity to bring the membership, affiliates and staff together to enjoy an educational presentation over coffee and eggs.

The topics of education range from the latest on Zoning Information Reports (ZIRs), economic forecasts, supplemental and estate property tax assessments, and others.

The SBAOR encourages continuing education of its local Realtor base and is eager to provide the latest information to help our members be successful.

The most recent breakfast featured a Mid-year Economic & Real Estate Update with Mark Schneipp of the California Economic Forecast.

Schneipp discussed unemployment rates on a state and local level, pointing out the low 4.8 percent rate for California, and emphasized how Santa Barbara County has the lowest unemployment rate in the last 10 years at 4 percent

Schneipp addressed the concerns by many of an upcoming recession, and presented data showing we are at very low risk of a recession in the near future, based on several economic factors widely used.

A good portion of Schneipp's talk covered the strong presence of the tech sector both in California and Santa Barbara, and he dabbled a bit in how autonomous vehicles will have an effect on the economy, both good and bad.

Interesting to note, Schneipp mentioned a few of the largest employers in the county, starting with UCSB which provides more than 10,000 jobs, the county of Santa Barbara with just under 5,000 jobs, and Cottage Hospital with 3,700 jobs.

The SBAOR looks forward to bringing quality information and resources to the Santa Barbara Real Estate Market and its Realtors.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 