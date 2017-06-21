David Kim: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosts Economic & Real Estate Update

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors hosts a Breakfast at the Beach the second Thursday of every month.

This breakfast is a great opportunity to bring the membership, affiliates and staff together to enjoy an educational presentation over coffee and eggs.

The topics of education range from the latest on Zoning Information Reports (ZIRs), economic forecasts, supplemental and estate property tax assessments, and others.

The SBAOR encourages continuing education of its local Realtor base and is eager to provide the latest information to help our members be successful.

The most recent breakfast featured a Mid-year Economic & Real Estate Update with Mark Schneipp of the California Economic Forecast.

Schneipp discussed unemployment rates on a state and local level, pointing out the low 4.8 percent rate for California, and emphasized how Santa Barbara County has the lowest unemployment rate in the last 10 years at 4 percent

Schneipp addressed the concerns by many of an upcoming recession, and presented data showing we are at very low risk of a recession in the near future, based on several economic factors widely used.

A good portion of Schneipp's talk covered the strong presence of the tech sector both in California and Santa Barbara, and he dabbled a bit in how autonomous vehicles will have an effect on the economy, both good and bad.

Interesting to note, Schneipp mentioned a few of the largest employers in the county, starting with UCSB which provides more than 10,000 jobs, the county of Santa Barbara with just under 5,000 jobs, and Cottage Hospital with 3,700 jobs.

The SBAOR looks forward to bringing quality information and resources to the Santa Barbara Real Estate Market and its Realtors.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.