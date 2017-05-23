Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Young Professionals Provide ‘Brush with Kindness’

Members of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network offer helping hands for a Habitat for Humanity project house in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
By David Kim | May 23, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for its A Brush with Kindness program in April.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income individuals and families in southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place they can call home.

Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With their help, these homeowners achieve the support and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

YPN committee members Cheyenne Hawks, David Magid, Jordan Robinson, Brittany Lough, Arielle Assur and Justin Dees met up in Carpinteria, ready to put their love, sweat and energy into the project. The YPN began the day scrubbing and washing the outside of the house. Once dry, the YPN began to mask and paint around the entire home.

During this process, Dees spotted that the fence was broken and began to repair and repaint the fence. This ended up being a huge help to the property owner for now she could let her dog roam freely in the backyard without the worry of losing him.

The Young Professionals Network is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

Next up on the agenda for the YPN is a beach cleanup, which was a very successful project last year.

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

