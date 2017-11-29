Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

David Kim: Thankful for Our Affiliates

By David Kim | November 29, 2017 | 5:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors' affiliate program has been beneficial program to the surrounding business community and the SBAOR membership.

By partnering with affiliates, the SBAOR has been able to fund events while promoting the businesses with whom they partner. Through the affiliates program, many charities benefit directly via event sponsorships.

Thanks to the affiliates, educational/charity events like the Economic Forecast, Golf Tournament and the Breakfast at the Beach are made possible.

Affiliates benefit from the program through networking opportunities, advertising, education/information accessibility, and limited Flexmls access.

The SBAOR puts out a weekly newsletter that highlights one of our affiliates each week; the news item is called the Affiliate Spotlight.

The association has more than 100 local affiliates, which can be found on the SBAOR website, sbaor.org, under the heading Find an Affiliate.

Businesses affiliated with the SBAOR specialize in advertising, title and escrow, hospitality, insurance, landscapers, lenders, photography and other fields.

SBAOR encourages consumers and the membership to use these businesses for their outstanding service and dedication.

Those interested in becoming an affiliate member should come by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and speak with membership manager Cindy Roller or call 884-8613

— David Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805-296-0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

