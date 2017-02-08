Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:01 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: Trump Administration Orders Changes to FHA and Dodd-Frank

By David M. Kim | February 8, 2017 | 3:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has been following the recent changes taking place within the political arena. Our new president, Donald Trump, has signed executive orders, and many are anxious to see how it will influence the economy and real estate market.

Just hours after being sworn in, President Trump moved to suspend a plan to reduce the Federal Housing Administration’s mortgage insurance premiums that was set to go into effect on Jan. 27.

The reduction had been announced on Jan. 9 by the outgoing Obama administration and Housing and Urban Development head Julian Castro.

The reduction in premiums by 25 basis points, or a quarter percentage point, “has been suspended indefinitely,” according to an FHA news release.

“More analysis and research are deemed necessary to assess future adjustments,” according to FHA.

National Association of Realtors officials estimate that, without the cut, about 750,000 to 850,000 home buyers will face higher costs, and 30,000 to 40,000 new home buyers will be left on the sidelines in 2017.

It was estimated that FHA borrowers would save an average of $500 per year with the reductions in place. 

President Trump also signed two directives, ordering a review of financial industry regulations known as Dodd-Frank, and halting implementation of a rule that requires financial advisers to act in the best interest of their clients.

“Dodd-Frank is a disaster," Trump said. "We're going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank."

These executive actions are the beginning of the new administrations effort to reverse and/or revise financial regulations put in place by the Obama Administration. Some believe that the financial regulations put into place by Dodd-Frank were excessive and in need of revising, while others fear this move could lead to another real estate bubble caused by loose regulations on the banks.

Along with many others, we are curious to see what effects these changes will have on the economy and real estate market in the coming years.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 