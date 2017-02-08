David Kim: Trump Administration Orders Changes to FHA and Dodd-Frank

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has been following the recent changes taking place within the political arena. Our new president, Donald Trump, has signed executive orders, and many are anxious to see how it will influence the economy and real estate market.

Just hours after being sworn in, President Trump moved to suspend a plan to reduce the Federal Housing Administration’s mortgage insurance premiums that was set to go into effect on Jan. 27.

The reduction had been announced on Jan. 9 by the outgoing Obama administration and Housing and Urban Development head Julian Castro.

The reduction in premiums by 25 basis points, or a quarter percentage point, “has been suspended indefinitely,” according to an FHA news release.

“More analysis and research are deemed necessary to assess future adjustments,” according to FHA.

National Association of Realtors officials estimate that, without the cut, about 750,000 to 850,000 home buyers will face higher costs, and 30,000 to 40,000 new home buyers will be left on the sidelines in 2017.

It was estimated that FHA borrowers would save an average of $500 per year with the reductions in place.

President Trump also signed two directives, ordering a review of financial industry regulations known as Dodd-Frank, and halting implementation of a rule that requires financial advisers to act in the best interest of their clients.

“Dodd-Frank is a disaster," Trump said. "We're going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank."

These executive actions are the beginning of the new administrations effort to reverse and/or revise financial regulations put in place by the Obama Administration. Some believe that the financial regulations put into place by Dodd-Frank were excessive and in need of revising, while others fear this move could lead to another real estate bubble caused by loose regulations on the banks.

Along with many others, we are curious to see what effects these changes will have on the economy and real estate market in the coming years.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.