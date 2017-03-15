Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

David Kim: What Are Third-Party Aggregators?

By David M. Kim | March 15, 2017 | 3:34 p.m.

In today’s technology driven world, new ways of obtaining real estate information have emerged in the form of third-party aggregators.

Companies like Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin are third-party aggregators that collect data from the Multiple Listing Service and public records.

These companies use the acquired data to make estimates upon how much they believe the house is worth, provide current tax information, and can even find old pictures of the home.

Aggregators are looking to drive users to their “listings,” even if it’s not for sale, due to the fact they can generate ad revenue.

The aggregators have made it difficult for the Realtor to compete with when it comes to website traffic.

Since buyers now browse for homes online, the aggregators are competing for the top spots on your Google search.

Real estate websites that are found at the top of the search engine rankings are going to have the most traffic.

As a result of syndication and SEO practices by aggregators, search engines don’t know who the original source of the listing information belongs to.

This enables aggregators to consistently outrank brokers in Google search results. This way even more traffic is directed towards their platforms before a Realtor ever had a chance.

Realtors are finding that it is better to use the giant reach of the aggregators instead of fighting a losing battle.

In our constantly evolving, technological environment, new mediums and ways of doing things are becoming the new normal.

If you are interested in searching for properties without being bombarded by ads, please visit www.sbaor.com.

— David M. Kim is a licensed real estate broker with Village Properties and the 2017 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.296.0662. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 