David Koop of Santa Barbara, 1926-2014

Posted on October 27, 2014 | 1:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

David Lee Koop, our beloved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, left to be with his Savior in heaven Oct. 22, 2014, just a month short of his 88th birthday.

As he departed, he was surrounded by his family while they sang “How Great Thou Art” at his bedside.

During his life, he was passionate about serving God, family and community. He was a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitus Road. A private burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

