David Leon of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara’s Avalon Gagnon Named Athletes of Week

Football

Dos Pueblos quarterback David Leon and Santa Barbara High outside hitter Avalon Gagnon were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Gagnon was the offensive leader for the Dons' girls volleyball team with 12 kills in a sweep at Santa Ynez in a tiebreaker match for the Channel League's third spot in the CIF-SS playoffs.

Santa Barbara received a wild-card berth in the Division 4 playoffs and plays host to La Reina on Tuesday night.

Leon rallied the Dos Pueblos football team in the second half for a 33-28 victory over San Marcos. He led the Chargers on an 87-yard drive in the last 4:50 for the game-winning score.

Leon rushed for 92 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown and completed 10 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a score.

The honorable mention choices for the male athletes include William Deardorff (Cate football), Ali Hamadi (Carpinteria water polo) and Angus Goodner (Dos Pueblos water polo).

The female athletes that were considered for the award were Cassidy Rea (Westmont volleyball) and Grace Hay (Bishop Diego golf).

