David Louis Sever of Santa Barbara, 1930-2016

David Louis Sever of Santa Barbara passed away July 20, 2016.
Born April 10, 1930, he was 86 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at First Christian Church, 1915 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.
Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:54 am | Fair 65º
David Louis Sever of Santa Barbara passed away July 20, 2016.
Born April 10, 1930, he was 86 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at First Christian Church, 1915 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >