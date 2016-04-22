David Martinez Blanks Bishop Diego, Delivers Big Hit for Carpinteria

Baseball

A dropped third strike ignited a four-run inning for Carpinteria High, and David Martinez turned in a solid performance on the mound and provided the key hit in a 5-0 win at Bishop Diego in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Friday.

Martinez pounded a three-run double in the fourth inning to break open a 1-0 game. On the mound, the junior right-hander went the distance, scattering seven hits, striking out four and walking two.

“I was hitting my spots and letting my infielders and outfielders help me to make plays,” said Martinez.

The victory gave Carpinteria a sweep of its two-game TVL series with Bishop.

“It hasn’t happened in a long time,” said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney.

Martinez pitched out of a jam in the second inning. The Cardinals loaded the bases on a single by Michael Soracco, a walk to Dylan Streett and an intentional walk to Ashton Borgeson. Martinez induced a pop out to end the inning.

In the third, Will Goodwin hit a lead-off single for Bishop, but Martinez got the next batter to hit to shortstop Jonah Spach, who started a double play.

“We hit the ball, we hit the ball hard,” Bishop coach Ralph Molina said. “They played really well defensively. We hit to a couple of their players who made good plays.”

The Warriors broke the game open after Robert Warren reached first base after a third strike by Bishop pitcher Gabe Arteaga got away from the catcher.

“Our guys seem to be tuned in,” Cooney said of Warren reacting to the dropped third strike and racing to first base. “They’re taking advantage when there is a chance to do that. They’re ready for all the plays. They don’t seem to have to be calling their attention to anything. They’re playing along as a mature group, they’re leading themselves.”

Malcolm Gordon followed Warren with a single and Spach sacrificed the runners to second and third. Sal Delgado was walked intentionally to load the bases for Martinez. He stroked a double into the right-center field gap to clear the bases.

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit and he gave me a fastball,” said Martinez.

After the second out, Chase Mayer singled to center to score Martinez for a 5-0 lead.

“It was typical of what we do in terms of chipping away,” Cooney said. “Arteaga did a nice job of keeping us off balance, but getting guys on using different plays and stuff like that was enough to apply pressure. And then we got the one big hit that Dave came through with. They tried to go around the No. 3 hitter who looked like he might push at least one across. Then they get to David who pushed three across.”

Molina praised the performance of his freshman Artega, who struck out five and allowed eight hits.

“Gabe just battled. He worked so hard. That’s what we get out of him. He’s only a freshman but he doesn’t act like one,” he said.

But this game belonged to Martinez.

“He did a good job of mixing location and pitches throughout the game,” Cooney said. “And, he never let up. That’s another thing that’s symptomatic of the team. Everybody is approaching the baseball.”

Carpinteria…010 400 0 — 5 8 1

Bishop Diego…000 000 0 — 0 7 1

C - Martinez and Spach, T

B - Arteaga and Reyes

WP - Martinez (2-2) LP - Arteaga

2B C - Martinez, Carrillo