David Martinez Powers Carpinteria Past Villanova

Baseball

David Martinez rapped two doubles and drove in five runs, and Carpinteria scored in every inning in a 14-1 rout over Villanova in a non-league baseball game on Wednesday.

Martinez had three hits and Chase Mayer collected a pair of hits and scored twice.

Mayer started on the mound and pitched two innings. Tony Vega, Noah Nuño and Martinez pitched in relief. Vega picked up the win, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out three and walking none.

"This game turned out to be a confidence builder," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The players took the right approach to the game and, even though the game was decided early, never changed. It's encouraging to see early success and to know that there is still room to improve."

The Warriors (3-1) host Cabrillo in a 2 p.m. game at John Calderwood Field on Saturday

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.