David Mochel to Lead Workshop on Relieving Stress, Anxiety

Learn how to let go of stress and anxiety at a workshop and retreat led by David Mochel at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10.

The cost is $150, including lunch.

Space is limited. Click here to register.

You will learn how to:

» Work effectively with negative thoughts and feelings.

» Stay focused on what is most important.

» Respond calmly and positively in challenging situations.

» Be happier, healthier, more productive and more connected.

Mochel has 25 years of experience teaching people how to train their brains for optimal working and living. He trains individuals and organizations all over the world.