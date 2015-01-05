David Morelos of Santa Barbara, 1947-2014

Posted on January 5, 2015 | 8:21 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

David Raphael Morelos, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2014.

David was the second born of 14 children, on March 7, 1947, to Jesús and Mildred Morelos. He attended local schools in Santa Barbara, graduating from Santa Barbara High School before enlisting in the United States Navy. David served a four-year tour and completed multiple tours in Vietnam.

He met the love of his life, Dana, in Santa Barbara and they were married on Sept. 15, 1973. David was blessed with four sons of whom he was especially proud, Jeff, Albert, Kevin and Stephen. He worked diligently on becoming a plumber and soon became the owner of Jerry the Plumber in 1977.

David was a member of the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and several other organizations. He was always thinking of others and gave so much of his time, talents and knowledge to help them succeed. He was loved by all of his family and by all who knew him. David’s family was unquestionably the center of his world. He always made sure that his wife, sons, mother and family were taken care of. He greatly enjoyed taking care of his five grandchildren and attending their activities. David had a great sense of humor.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents, father and brother, Lionel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Dana; his four sons, Jeff, Albert, Kevin and Stephen; his grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, Deven, Aliya and Bria; his siblings, Yolanda, Dennis, Ricardo, Mildred, Linda, Dolores, Augustine, Joel, Raphael, Cathleen, Raúl and Carolyn; and his mother, Mildred.

A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, also at Our Lady of Sorrows followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.