David Northenscold of Goleta, 1948-2014

Posted on June 24, 2014 | 9:29 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

David Stanley Northenscold, 65, of Goleta began his final journey June 19, 2014.

He was the second son of Stanley and Doris Northenscold born on Aug. 11, 1948, in Santa Barbara, Calif., where he lived most of his life.

He started his own flooring business, California Carpet Company in Goleta, out of the back of his pickup a year or so after serving in Korea in the U.S. Army.

David began a loving relationship with Dorothy (Libbey) Northenscold in 1971, becoming an integral part of the family when they were married in 1978. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, skiing, hiking, bottle digging, history and travel, visiting Australia, Spain, Africa, the Caribbean Islands, Alaska and Hawaii.

His lust for adventure and his respect for culture as well as his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and strong work ethic made him an outstanding example to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents, Stanley and Doris (Drongeson) Northenscold; brothers Mike, Mark and Ken; nieces Kristen Beilstein and Kathy Mackrell; stepchildren Mike (Mary), Gary (Mary), Craig Gensler and Cheryl (Ken) Rossman; grandchildren Celine Colby, Marie, Michelle, Daniel, Kristen Gensler, and Jared and Jessica Rossman; and great-grandchildren Farrah, Rowan, Aria Colby and Samuel Gensler.

A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at Stow Park in Goleta. In lieu of flowers, friends may remember the Santa Barbara Cancer Foundation.

Papa, you are greatly missed!

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.