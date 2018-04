Posted on December 18, 2015 | 7:37 a.m.

Source: Pamela Blanchard

David Richard Calderon of Santa Maria, California, was born on August 18, 1963, in Santa Barbara, California.

He died on November 12, 2015, in Santa Maria. He was 52 years old.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Calderon Harney (Nick), and grandson Jaxson.