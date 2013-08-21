Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

David Sayen: How Medicare Covers Ambulance Services

By David Sayen | August 21, 2013 | 7:41 p.m.

I certainly hope you never need an ambulance, but at some point you may have to take one during a medical emergency.

Sayen
David Sayen

If you have Original Medicare, your Part B (medical insurance) covers ambulance services to or from a hospital, critical-access hospital or skilled nursing facility only when other transportation could endanger your health.

In some cases, Medicare may cover ambulance services from your home or a medical facility to get care for a health condition that requires you to be transported only by ambulance. Medicare may also cover ambulance services to or from a dialysis facility if you have end-stage renal disease and other transportation could jeopardize your health.

Emergency ambulance transportation is provided after you’ve had a sudden medical emergency and every second counts to prevent your health from getting worse. Here are some examples of when Medicare might cover emergency ambulance transportation:

» You’re in severe pain, bleeding, in shock or unconscious;

» You need oxygen or other skilled medical treatment during transportation.

Medicare will only cover ambulance services to the nearest appropriate medical facility that’s able to give you the care you need. If you choose to be transported to a facility farther away, Medicare’s payment will be based on the charge to the closest appropriate facility. If no local facilities are able to give you the care you need, Medicare will help pay for transportation to the nearest facility outside your local area that’s able to give you the care you need.

Medicare may pay for an air ambulance (airplane or helicopter) if your condition requires immediate and rapid transportation that a ground carrier can’t provide, and your pickup location is either: 1) hard to get to by ground transportation; or 2) long distances or heavy traffic could keep you from getting care quickly.

Non-emergency ambulance transportation may be covered when you need it to diagnose or treat your condition and any other mode of transportation could endanger your health.

In some cases, Medicare covers limited non-emergency ambulance transportation if you have a statement from your doctor or other care provider stating that ambulance transportation is necessary due to your medical condition. For example, Medicare may cover a non-emergency ambulance for people confined to bed if other types of transport could endanger their health.

If the ambulance company believes Medicare may not pay for non-emergency service because it isn’t medically necessary or reasonable, they must give you an Advance Beneficiary Notice (ABN).

The ABN has option boxes that allow you to choose whether you want the service and explains your responsibility to pay for it. If you indicate that you’ll pay for the service and sign the ABN, you’re responsible for paying if Medicare doesn’t. You may be asked to pay at the time of service.

If you’re in a situation that requires an ambulance company to give you an ABN and you refuse to sign it, the company will decide whether to take you by ambulance. If the company decides to send you in an ambulance even though you refused to sign, you may still be responsible for paying for the trip if Medicare doesn’t pay.

You won’t be asked to sign an ABN in an emergency situation.

You can appeal if Medicare doesn’t pay for the ambulance trip and you believe it should have.

If Medicare covers your trip, it will pay 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount after you’ve met the Part B deductible ($147 in 2013). You pay the remaining 20 percent.

How do you know if Medicare didn’t pay for your ambulance? You’ll get a Medicare Summary Notice explaining why Medicare didn’t pay.

— David Sayen is Medicare’s regional administrator for California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Trust Territories. You can always get answers to your Medicare questions by calling 800.MEDICARE (633.4227).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 