David Schottler Named Special Olympics Athlete of Month

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Bocce player David Schottler was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Schottler competed at last summer’s Special Olympics Summer Games and plays in the Monday Bocce League at Arnoldi’s Restaurant.

David Viard has coached Schottler the last two years.

“In these two years, he’s shown the most consistent improvement of any athlete we have,” Viard said. “This year, he’s our No. 1 test bocce athlete. Last year, we went through the Summer Games together and he captained one of our teams. This year, he’s on a team that plays at Arnoldi’s in their Monday bocce league, competing against non-special Olympic athletes.

“He’s helped us hold our own every year. He’s one of the best.”

