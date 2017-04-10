David Sedaris Brings Satire, Strange Stories to Arlington

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents An Evening with David Sedaris, one of today’s preeminent humorists, returning with his strange-but-true experiences, spot-on satire and impeccable storytelling at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Sedaris is a favorite voice on NPR’s This American Life, a regular contributor to The New Yorker and beloved for his sidesplitting books including Naked and Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.

His forthcoming collection, Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), brings together his favorite diary entries. It was named one of the most anticipated books of 2017 by The Boston Globe, The New York Times Book Review, Vulture, The Week, Bustle and BookRiot.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at Arlington Theater program.

Tickets are $25-$45 for the general public, and $19 for UCSB students with valid student ID required. An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets and information, visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or thearlingtontheatre.com, or call 963-4408 or 893-3535.

An Evening with David Sedaris is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Media sponsor is KCLU102.3 FM (88.3 FM Ventura).

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.