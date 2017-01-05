David Warren Huff, 87, of Santa Barbara

Posted on January 5, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.

Source: The Huff Family

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Father, David Warren Huff, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 21, 2016. He was 87 years old.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara to Robert and Martha Huff, he was the second of four children. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Robert and beloved sister Marian — surviving is his youngest brother, Edward.

Our Dad met our Mom, Jean Adele Dunford, in February of 1957 and they married one month later, their marriage lasting more than 50 years. In this union they welcomed five children: Rick Huff (Jill), Kathy Huff-Valencia, Patty Huff-Diaz (Steve), Randy Huff, Sr. and Rob Huff (Michelle). He is preceded in death by his loving wife and his son Randy, Sr.

Blessings flowed with the gift of 10 grandchildren: Dustin, Randy, Jr., Matthew, Daniel, Tina, Amanda, Shelby, Samantha, Lynnette and Jake. He was very proud of the opportunity to welcome the fourth generation of his family with the addition of his great-grandchildren: Anissa, Adele, Marynn, Layla, Curren, Sadie, Jay, Auralia, Olive, and another great-grandson due very soon.

“A Life of Service” is the best way to describe our Dad. He served as an altar boy at a very young age.

When he was 9, his Father passed away, leaving him to step up into a roll of responsibility to help his Mother run the household and help with his siblings. After graduating from Catholic High School (Bishop Garcia Diego as it is known now), he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War, as a hospital corps man.

After proudly serving his country, he returned to Santa Barbara and worked for several years as a paramedic and ambulance driver. He then became an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department — a career that lasted more than 25 years.

A couple of very proud moments were when he received the inaugural H. Thomas Guerry Award, an award held to honor excellence in law enforcement, and upon achieving the rank of sergeant. Once he retired from the SBPD, he continued to serve the people of our community by driving for Easy Lift transportation.

Feeling a need to further serve the Lord, he decided to dedicate his life to the church and was ordained a deacon. With this new life, “Deacon Dave” assisted many priests with mass and communion, he delivered many heart-moving sermons, performed weddings, baptisms, last rights and consoled many families with the passing of their loved ones.

Although our hearts are broken with the loss of our family patriarch, we take great comfort in knowing he has been reunited in Heaven with God and his family.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Please join us at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, on the Mesa.

— The Huff Family.