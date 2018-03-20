Davina Gomez Named to Angels Foster Care Board

Angels Foster Care has announced Davina Gomez has joined its Board of Directors.

“There is nothing more important to me than the safety and security of children," said Gomez, who is passionate about helping children in foster care.

"Babies who have been abused or neglected need caring families to provide love and stability. Every baby in our county deserves the best possible start in life,” she said.

Gomez is a human resource generalist at Montecito Bank & Trust and holds an MA in organizational leadership.

She is a lifelong resident of Santa Maria where she has volunteered with Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Santa Maria Elks and the United Way.

“We are excited that Davina has decided to join our board," said Holly Carmody, executive director of Angels Foster Care,

"Her enthusiasm is contagious and her expertise in building employer-to-employee relationships, increasing employee satisfaction, and promoting a positive and healthy work environment is extremely valuable,” Carmody.

Angels Foster Care is a private, nonprofit Santa Barbara County foster family agency that serves foster infants and toddlers from birth to age three, and their siblings up to age five.

Angels Foster Care provides training and support for resource/foster parents. For more information, visit www.angelsfostercare.org or call 884-0012.

— Erika Fischer-Corners for Angels Foster Care.