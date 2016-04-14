Davis Schell Provides Spark in San Marcos Sweep

Boys Volleyball

Davis Schell provided San Marcos with big lift in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Buena in a Channel League boys volleyall match on Thursday at the Thunderhut.

"Davis Schell did a great job coming into the game, bringing energy and making great plays," said coach Jon Newton.

Dane Pederson led the Royals attack with 12 kills, while Jake Sofro added seven kills. Liam Morando had four blocks and setter Braeden Lisea handed out 32 assists.

San Marcos improves to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in Channel. The Royals host Dos Pueblos next Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .