DAWG Finds Homes for All 30 Rescued Chihuahuas

Thanks to a tremendous amount of community support, DAWG transported 30 little dogs, mostly chihuahuas, from a Santa Barbara County shelter to northwestern Montana in February. This week, the final little dog, Dave, found his forever home — just three months later.

“In Santa Barbara County, finding 30 chihuahuas homes could take as long as a year,” said Emily Grossheider, shelter director at DAWG. “It is such a wonderful program to be able to spare these little lives while making families in Montana so happy and freeing room in our local shelters that are hurting so much.”

DAWG is seeking community support to conduct another trip in June. The group has set a goal to transport 50 dogs this time, each of which will cost about $150 to cover the medical and transport costs.

Individuals are encouraged to donate online by clicking here or by sending a check to 5480 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, 93111. All donations are tax deductible and will be used to save these lives and many more.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, nonprofit dog rescue whose goal is to reduce the euthanasia of adoptable dogs in Santa Barbara County by saving dogs at risk. DAWG is the only no-kill dog shelter in Santa Barbara County and is completely funded by private donations and grants.

— Emily Grossheider is the shelter director for DAWG.