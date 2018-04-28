Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

DAWG Finds Homes for All 30 Rescued Chihuahuas

By Emily Grossheider for DAWG | June 3, 2013 | 8:29 p.m.

Thanks to a tremendous amount of community support, DAWG transported 30 little dogs, mostly chihuahuas, from a Santa Barbara County shelter to northwestern Montana in February. This week, the final little dog, Dave, found his forever home — just three months later.

“In Santa Barbara County, finding 30 chihuahuas homes could take as long as a year,” said Emily Grossheider, shelter director at DAWG. “It is such a wonderful program to be able to spare these little lives while making families in Montana so happy and freeing room in our local shelters that are hurting so much.”

DAWG is seeking community support to conduct another trip in June. The group has set a goal to transport 50 dogs this time, each of which will cost about $150 to cover the medical and transport costs.

Individuals are encouraged to donate online by clicking here or by sending a check to 5480 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, 93111. All donations are tax deductible and will be used to save these lives and many more.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, nonprofit dog rescue whose goal is to reduce the euthanasia of adoptable dogs in Santa Barbara County by saving dogs at risk. DAWG is the only no-kill dog shelter in Santa Barbara County and is completely funded by private donations and grants.

— Emily Grossheider is the shelter director for DAWG.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 