Santa Paws Is Coming to Town for DAWG Photo Events

Santa Paws is coming to town!

DAWG's 10th Annual Santa Paws Photo Events will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Samy's Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 14 at the Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club, 822 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara.

Bring your two- and four-legged family and friends for photos with Santa Paws. People of all ages are welcome, and friendly dogs as well. All proceeds go towards the medical care of dogs awaiting their forever homes at DAWG.

We look forward to seeing you and your furry friends at Samy's Camera and Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.681.0561.

— Morgan Flint is a shelter program manager for the Dog Adoption & Welfare Group.