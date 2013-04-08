Dawn Hampton of Santa Barbara, 1963-2013

Posted on April 8, 2013 | 10:07 p.m.

Source: Sandy Allan

Dawn Marie (Steinhaus) Hampton, 49, of Santa Barbara and formerly of New Ulm, Minn., died Feb. 27, 2013, at the Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

A memorial service is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 in the Ranchero Room at Harry’s Plaza Cafe, 3313 State St. in Santa Barbara. Click here to sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence for her family.

Dawn is survived by her parents, Donald and Carol Steinhaus of New Ulm; sister Amy Steinhaus (Bob Haala) of New Ulm; nephew Adam Boyum (Brittany Franklin); niece Ashley (lance) Gladis; great-nephew Logan Boyum; Bob’s daughters, Jenna andBrittany Haala; aunts and uncles Kathy and Steve Weyer, Mary Koch, Rosie and Jerry Cordes, and Jerry and Carol Dolly; significant other Glen Varcoe; and very special best friends Catherine Weissenberg and Rebecca Anderson (her high school Spanish teacher).

Also surviving are her former mother-in-law, Irene Hampton, and former husband, Terry Hampton, former sister-in-law Cheryl and Bill Neely, and their two daughters. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eldon and Flora Dolly; uncles Tomand Ronnie Dolly, and Charles Koch; a very special great aunt, Dale Sondag; and her former father-in-law Theron Hampton.

Dawn was born March 23, 1963, in New Ulm to Donald and Carol (Dolly) Steinhaus. In 1981, she graduated from Stuart’s Beauty School in Sioux Falls, S.D. On May 12, 1982, Dawn bought a one-way ticket to California and never looked back. She met her future husband, Terry Hampton, in college; they married Aug. 13, 1988. They later divorced.

She graduated from California State University-Northridge with a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication in 1990.

In 1993, Dawn began her fight with sinus cancer. She won that battle and went on to further her education, start her own business and travel, including a trip to Spain with her mother in 2003 for her 40th birthday. In 2002, she earned her associate of science degree in health information technology, a medical reimbursement specialist certificate and her medical coding specialist certificate from Santa Barbara City College and completed the Women’s Economic Ventures Self-Employment Training program.

In January 1997, Dawn opened her business as proprietress of Ph.D. Organizational Services, specializing in processing medical bills and insurance claims for patients and physicians, including medical practice management. She was a board member and past president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners as well as a member of the American Health Information Management Association, the American Medical Billing Association, the Alliance of Claims Assistance Professionals and the Santa Barbara Bookkeeping Association, and a board member of the Santa Barbara Highlands Homeowners Association.

In July 2012, the cancer returned, this time in her tongue, and she bravely fought through chemo and Cyberknife radiation treatments. Dawn’s final days were spent pain free at Serenity House surrounded by love and the utmost care. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends and business associates in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Dawn Steinhaus Hampton Memorial Scholarship Fund, which can be mailed to WEV, 333 S. Salinas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103 with a note designating it to the scholarship fund under Dawn’s name.

Women’s Economic Ventures is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. When WEV featured Dawn as a success story, she stated, “WEV provided me with the knowledge and the tools to make my dream come true.” In 2005, WEV awarded Dawn with the Client of the Year Award for her truly inspiring story of business success.

Over the years, Dawn has served as a role model for countless Santa Barbara women thinking about starting their own business. As an alumnus of the SET course, Dawn would often return as an alumni guest speaker on the first night of class to encourage the women just starting out on the their journey of entrepreneurship.

The Dawn Steinhaus-Hampton Memorial Scholarship Fund will help local Santa Barbara women obtain the business tools necessary to make their own dreams come true.