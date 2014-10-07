Day in the Country Festival Set for Oct. 18 in Los Olivos

Los Olivos’ most highly acclaimed festival of the year, the popular Day in the Country, will take place Saturday, Oct. 18 at locations throughout the community.

Starting with the popular early-morning Fun Runs, the action-packed day will also include a country-themed parade, a climbing wall and a zip line sponsored by Nature Track, more than 100 booths featuring crafts and gourmet foods, live music and a variety of activities suited to the entire family.

A special celebration this year is the 100th anniversary of Los Olivos Library Service. In honor of the anniversary, Los Olivos Branch Library and Friends of the Library will serve as grand marshals of the parade.

The activities will include:

» Fun Runs (Kids’ Run, 5K Run and 5K Walk)

» Pancake breakfast at the Grange (Lucky Clover 4-H Los Olivos)

» Nature Track activities complete with rock wall and zip line

» Parade through town

» Silent auction in street by the park

» Storyteller Jim Cogan (Los Olivos Library)

» Entertainers: Bear Redell and Sixteen 56

“Day in the Country is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy country living the way it used to be in simpler times,” Los Olivos Business Organization President Tim Snider said. “There is something for everyone.”

Many of the town’s wineries will join forces again to offer their long-standing “Wine Tasting Booth” — this year hosted by Cimerone and 3CV Wines — with the proceeds benefiting various Los Olivos beautification projects. In addition, many local businesses support the event with various levels of Sponsorships.

Reservations are still open for:

» Booth space — contact Holly Cline at [email protected]

» Parade — contact Barbara Walsh at [email protected]

Launched in 1978, the event’s focus continues to be on providing people of all ages with a glimpse of life into country living of yesteryear. It is sponsored and managed by the Los Olivos Business Organization, and is free to children and adults. Click here for more information.