Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Day in Country Offers Big Fun in Small Town Los Olivos

Fun run, parade, scarecrows, food, drinks, vendors all part of the local experience

Los Olivos parade will feature vintage tractors as well as square dancers, musicians and animals.
Los Olivos parade will feature vintage tractors as well as square dancers, musicians and animals. (Liz Dodder)
By Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce | October 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Day in the Country, the annual event celebrating the old-town-charm of Los Olivos, will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Los Olivos.

Highlights include an early morning Fun Run, small-town parade, ScarecrowFest, Kiddie Korral, live music, some 100 vendor booths, food trucks, beer garden and, new this year, a Wine Roundup.

The small, quaint town of Los Olivos — located smack dab in the middle of Santa Barbara wine country — is a step back in time. Dating back to its origin in 1887, this historic town is a hub of award-winning wines, world-class cuisine and chic fashion and art.

The Day in the Country starts with a 5K Fun Run and 1-mile Kid’s Race sponsored by Platinum Performance (dogs welcome, too). Register online or at 6:30 a.m. downtown on the day of the race.

Start times will be staggered for each group, beginning at 7:30 a.m. All races wrap up at 9:30 a.m. with prizes awarded shortly thereafter.

Hungry folks can stop by The Grange for a burrito breakfast put on by the members of Lucky Clover 4-H, 7-11 a.m.

Then, the main street of Grand Avenue will be filled with vintage tractors, professional square dancers, musicians and animals for the local parade.

Enjoy some 100 local vendors and food purveyors who will line the streets to display their goods for some original, local artisan shopping and eating.

Parade grand marshals this year are Jim Lohnas and Puck Erickson-Lohnas, who have been honored often for their selfless volunteer work in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Find your favorite scarecrow at ScarecrowFest (displays made by local businesses) and listen to the Ruben Lee Dalton Band in the park.

The new Kiddie Korral will be at the north end of town in Saarloos Paark just behind the giant lemonade stand hosted by newcomers Los Olivos Lemons. Entry to the Korral is granted with a small donation with activities that include kiddie steer roping, giant yard games, and face painting.

For adults is this year’s Wine Roundup. Wine tasters can buy a roundup pass for $25 and taste 18 wines from nine local wineries including Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates, Crawford Family Wines, Epiphany, and Kaena, Larner.

The beer garden is hosted by Figueroa Mountain Brewing with food provided by The Bear & Star, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, First & Oak gourmet food truck, tri-tip from Los Olivos Rotary, and artisan cookie makers.

Day in the Country is put on by the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce. All of the town's services such as flagpole maintenance, public restrooms and trash are paid for by the chamber, a volunteer organization.

For more information, visit LosOlivosCA.com.

— Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 