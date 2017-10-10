Day in Country Offers Big Fun in Small Town Los Olivos

Day in the Country, the annual event celebrating the old-town-charm of Los Olivos, will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Los Olivos.

Highlights include an early morning Fun Run, small-town parade, ScarecrowFest, Kiddie Korral, live music, some 100 vendor booths, food trucks, beer garden and, new this year, a Wine Roundup.

The small, quaint town of Los Olivos — located smack dab in the middle of Santa Barbara wine country — is a step back in time. Dating back to its origin in 1887, this historic town is a hub of award-winning wines, world-class cuisine and chic fashion and art.

The Day in the Country starts with a 5K Fun Run and 1-mile Kid’s Race sponsored by Platinum Performance (dogs welcome, too). Register online or at 6:30 a.m. downtown on the day of the race.

Start times will be staggered for each group, beginning at 7:30 a.m. All races wrap up at 9:30 a.m. with prizes awarded shortly thereafter.

Hungry folks can stop by The Grange for a burrito breakfast put on by the members of Lucky Clover 4-H, 7-11 a.m.

Then, the main street of Grand Avenue will be filled with vintage tractors, professional square dancers, musicians and animals for the local parade.

Enjoy some 100 local vendors and food purveyors who will line the streets to display their goods for some original, local artisan shopping and eating.

Parade grand marshals this year are Jim Lohnas and Puck Erickson-Lohnas, who have been honored often for their selfless volunteer work in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Find your favorite scarecrow at ScarecrowFest (displays made by local businesses) and listen to the Ruben Lee Dalton Band in the park.

The new Kiddie Korral will be at the north end of town in Saarloos Paark just behind the giant lemonade stand hosted by newcomers Los Olivos Lemons. Entry to the Korral is granted with a small donation with activities that include kiddie steer roping, giant yard games, and face painting.

For adults is this year’s Wine Roundup. Wine tasters can buy a roundup pass for $25 and taste 18 wines from nine local wineries including Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates, Crawford Family Wines, Epiphany, and Kaena, Larner.

The beer garden is hosted by Figueroa Mountain Brewing with food provided by The Bear & Star, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, First & Oak gourmet food truck, tri-tip from Los Olivos Rotary, and artisan cookie makers.

Day in the Country is put on by the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce. All of the town's services such as flagpole maintenance, public restrooms and trash are paid for by the chamber, a volunteer organization.

For more information, visit LosOlivosCA.com.

— Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.