Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Make Community a Better Place on Day of Giving

Temple seeks help on goodwill projects from restoring habitat to helping homeless

Volunteers at Congregation B’nai B’rith’s Mitzvah Day create baskets to deliver to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.
Volunteers at Congregation B’nai B’rith’s Mitzvah Day create baskets to deliver to seniors who are unable to leave their homes. (Congregation B’nai B’rith)
By Ann Pieramici for Congregation B’nai B’rith | October 5, 2017 | 10:49 a.m.

Congregation B’nai B’rith (CBB) invites the community to come together during the temple’s annual Mitzvah Day — a communal day of gathering and giving back, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara

More than 20 goodwill projects will be offered at the synagogue as well as throughout the greater Santa Barbara area, in partnership with numerous nonprofit organizations.

“One of the core values of Judaism is ‘tikkun olam,' a Jewish concept defined by acts of kindness performed to perfect or repair the world,” said Monica Steiner, Mitzvah Day co-chair.

The phrase is found in the Mishnah, a body of classical rabbinic teachings and it’s often used when discussing issues of social policy, ensuring a safeguard to those who may be at a disadvantage.

“Mitzvah Day has been an annual tradition at CBB, yet after taking the past two years off, we are coming back with improvements and a desire to stay current with projects that are most needed in our community and across the globe,” said Franny Freund, who is co-chairing the event with Kimi Cohn.

Fundraising efforts will focus on natural disaster relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as organized by CBB teens. There will also be opportunities to help the Ubumwe Center and Preschool in Rwanda (CBB’s sister school) and offer aid to refugee families in Greece.

The majority of the projects will stay closer to home and include.

» Building play structures in partnership with Habitat for Humanity that will be transported to Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

» Habitat restoration at Elings Park.

» Sorting donations for the Planned Parenthood book sale.

» Beautification projects at Transition House.

» Making lunch bags for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

» Support for the Mental Wellness Center through crafts and baking opportunities.

There will also be improvement, landscaping and safety projects at the temple building on San Antonio Creek Road.

The Women of B’nai B’rith will focus attention on L’Chaim (to life) projects that include CPR training, a blood mobile and organ donor registration. The Men of of B’nai B’rith will oversee the installation of new lighting for the parking lot.

The temple’s youngest will be busy baking treats for shelter dogs, planting flowers and campaigning against bullying.

To see a full list of projects or to register, visit https://cbbsb.org/mitzvah/ or contact Mariela Socolovsky, community engagement coordinator, 964-7869, ext. 04, or [email protected]

— Ann Pieramici for Congregation B’nai B’rith.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 