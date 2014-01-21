Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

‘Day of Service’ at United Boys & Girls Clubs-Santa Barbara West Marks MLK Day

By Flannery Hill for the United Boys & Girls Clubs | January 21, 2014 | 4:47 p.m.

On Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was celebrated with a “Day of Service” at United Boys & Girls Clubs-Santa Barbara West.

“Public service is an important way to bridge groups of various demographics together to create community and develop peaceful relationships,” said Aaron Martinez, director of United Boys & Girls Clubs-Santa Barbara West. “Engaging the youth in community service projects is a powerful way for them to empower themselves.”

More than 20 volunteers from Santa Barbara-based MedBridge facilitated service projects with more than 25 UBGC kids, including decorating planter boxes for organic gardening, which helps launch the United Boys & Girls Clubs farm-to-table project.

“We are grateful for MedBridge’s encouragement, time and talent to support our Santa Barbara West Club,” said Gina Carbajal, executive director of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “The kids are inspired by the volunteers and feel encouraged to participate in community service projects.”

MedBridge volunteers made landscaping and paving improvements that beautified the club’s backyard space, which included laying new brick for an outdoor classroom.

MedBridge also led activities, including a story-time, to educate the youth on Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and legacy.

“United Boys & Girls Clubs-Santa Barbara West provides desperately needed educational, character development, and nutrition programs to at-risk, under-privileged children on the Westside,” said Ruth Loomer, MedBridge chief of staff. “MedBridge is thrilled to support their mission of serving children and families in one of our city’s greatest places of need, and hope that this ‘MedBridge Day of Service’ will become an annual tradition with United Boys & Girls Clubs-Santa Barbara West.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

