Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:56 am

 
 
 

Day of the Child, Day of the Book Event Saturday

Premiere event celebrates children, books and cultural awareness with a book sale at the Santa Barbara Public Library

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 23, 2009 | 10:27 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System and The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host the first annual Day of the Child/Day of the Book celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Día de los Niños – traditionally held on April 30, but now celebrated throughout the month of April and on other days throughout the year— is a celebration of books, diversity, and cultural awareness. The Santa Barbara Public Library System will use this event to promote reading and library use in our community.

Thanks to a small grant from the California State Library and the generous support of the Santa Barbara Junior League and First 5 of Santa Barbara, more than 400 brand new books will be given away during the event.

The celebration will kick off with a bilingual storytime by library staff and a special one-hour presentation by a local professional clown. At noon and again at 2:30 p.m., the award-winning author of three bilingual picture books, Rene Colato, will be reading and sharing about his passion for reading and family literacy.  Other guest performers include the Santa Barbara Youth Mariachi, Peabody Youth Folklorico Dance Group, local Aztec dancing group and Arlene Satterlee’s Ballerina Dance Troupe.  Throughout the four-hour celebration, there will be arts and crafts, raffles, healthy snacks, popcorn and a piñata.

For more information, contact Oscar Flores, Library Youth Services outreach coordinator, 805.564.5646, or [email protected]

.

