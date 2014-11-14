Day Work to Continue on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Daytime work will continue on Hollister Avenue between Storke Road and Santa Felicia Road in Goleta.
One westbound lane will be closed continuously from Monday morning through Friday evening. Please be extra cautious when driving this section of Hollister Avenue and/or consider using alternate routes.
Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements under way in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.
