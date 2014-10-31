Daylight Saving Time Ending; Time to Set Back Clocks

Sleepy people, take note: You have an extra hour of shut-eye coming on Saturday night.

That's when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

All those clocks that sprang forward an hour in March will need to fall back.

Technically the change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be reset to 1 a.m., but most people will dial back the hour before they go to bed — or the next morning if they procrastinate or forget.

As they do twice a year, local fire officials are urging the public to use the time change as a reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors.

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in 1918, and has been subject to numerous changes over the years. Its general intent has been to make better use of natural daylight and to conserve energy.

Under the most recent change in the law, in 2005, Daylight Saving Time is set to start on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November.

Predictably, Daylight Saving Time is an undertaking that has both supporters and detractors, many of whom feel strongly about its value or worthlessness.

Early risers no doubt will enjoy the fact that, starting Sunday, it won't be so dark when they get up in the morning.

But night owls — and those who enjoy late-afternoon/early evening outdoor activities — probably will be less than thrilled with the earlier sunsets.

Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:20 a.m., with sunset at 5:04 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time will kick in again on March 8, 2015.

