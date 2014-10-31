Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Daylight Saving Time Ending; Time to Set Back Clocks

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 31, 2014 | 11:50 p.m.

Sleepy people, take note: You have an extra hour of shut-eye coming on Saturday night.

That's when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

All those clocks that sprang forward an hour in March will need to fall back.

Technically the change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be reset to 1 a.m., but most people will dial back the hour before they go to bed — or the next morning if they procrastinate or forget.

As they do twice a year, local fire officials are urging the public to use the time change as a reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors.

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in 1918, and has been subject to numerous changes over the years. Its general intent has been to make better use of natural daylight and to conserve energy.

Under the most recent change in the law, in 2005, Daylight Saving Time is set to start on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November.

Predictably, Daylight Saving Time is an undertaking that has both supporters and detractors, many of whom feel strongly about its value or worthlessness.

Early risers no doubt will enjoy the fact that, starting Sunday, it won't be so dark when they get up in the morning.

But night owls — and those who enjoy late-afternoon/early evening outdoor activities — probably will be less than thrilled with the earlier sunsets.

Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:20 a.m., with sunset at 5:04 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time will kick in again on March 8, 2015.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 