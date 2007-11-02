Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
It's time to get that extra hour of sleep.
By | November 2, 2007 | 7:47 p.m.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight. Daylight Saving Time, which began March 11, ends Sunday, Nov. 4.
Incidentally, this year’s DST started about one month earlier, due to the Energy Policy Act of 2005, signed by President Bush in 2005. The Energy Department will study the effects of the change, and, depending on the results, Congress may or may not choose to revert to the 2005 schedule.
