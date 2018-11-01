Remember to Set Clocks Back 1 Hour as Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Before going to sleep Saturday night, be sure to set clocks back one hour from the displayed time.

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, giving people an extra hour of sleep. At 2 a.m., or the night before, set clocks back one hour.

Most wireless devices and appliances will adjust automatically, but it's up to community members to switch manual clocks including clocks on ovens, wristwatches and microwaves.

Fire agencies are also urging residents to take an important safety step by inspecting their smoke detectors and replacing the batteries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home fire deaths occur in houses without smoke alarms or working smoke detectors.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends also checking carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they have fresh batteries and are working properly.

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday, March 10, 2019, when most of the nation will “spring forward” an hour.

