Get Ready to Spring Forward as Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday

We’re about to lose a little sleep this weekend as clocks “spring forward” an hour when Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Advancing the clocks means that evening daylight will last longer.

Computers and smartphones are likely to automatically switch on their own overnight — moving forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. local time — so you don’t have to worry about switching those devices.

Remember to manually turn your clocks in your office or home, on microwaves, on coffee pots, or car radios before going to bed Saturday night.

Fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need changing every six months to ensure operation, fire agencies say, so consider installing new batteries.

The reverse will take place Nov. 4 as clocks “fall back” at 2 a.m., when Daylight Saving Time ends.

The biannual, seasonal tradition of moving clocks, which was established in the United States in 1918, is a habit for most of the country.

